FORECAST: Clouds dominate with off-and-on showers throughout the day; temps reach the upper 50s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are in the 30s and 40s Friday morning as isolated showers push into the Carolinas. This will be just a taste of what’s to come late in the day Saturday.

Clouds will continue to dominate the end of the workweek with off-and-on showers throughout the day. Temperature-wise, we’ll be making a run for the upper 50s and will continue to increase gradually overnight.

Saturday will be cloudy and warm approaching 70 degrees before a cold front arrives ushering a rainy and stormy transition. Showers will likely develop late in the afternoon with storms arriving after 5 p.m.

These storms can pack a punch, hosting damaging winds and heavy downpours. The main impacts will be felt until about midnight to 2 a.m. Sunday morning.





As of writing this, the Queen City is under a Marginal Risk of Severe Weather with these storms. That’s the lowest threat level but still worth mentioning with the potential for a few downed trees and spotty power outages.

Sunday will usher in cooler and dryer conditions featuring plenty of sunshine to go around. It will be breezy though with winds reaching up to 18 miles per hour! Highs will be much cooler, only peaking in the mid to upper 50s. Next week will see another warming trend and dry conditions until at least mid-week.

Today: Cloudy with Isolated Showers. High of 58.

Tonight: Gradual Warming and Cloudy. Low 55.