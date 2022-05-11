(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Our bright, sunny stretch of weather is coming to an end… at least, for a little while.

Low pressure near the coast will start to move back inland over the Carolinas, pushing in more clouds overnight and throughout Thursday. There won’t be much rain yet– only some spotty, light rain possible.

Temperatures won’t get quite as warm, only topping out in the low and mid-70s.

Friday and Saturday are when we’ll see more rain moving in. Expect on-and-off showers and storms if you have plans outside. For the most part, we’re just talking about general thunderstorms, but an isolated severe, even damaging storm can’t be totally ruled out.

Rainfall totals by the end of the day Saturday could get near an inch in some neighborhoods. Hotter temperatures will take over Sunday through early next week.

All that heat–and a bit more humidity–could lead to a few pop-up storms.





Tonight: Clouds increase, breezy. Low 58.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, breezy. Spotty shower is possible. High 73.