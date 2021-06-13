Forecast: Batch of storms moves out, drier weather Sunday in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a batch of storms and downpours Saturday, Sunday will be your drier half of the weekend!

A weak area of high pressure is sitting overhead, diminishing storm chances this afternoon. After a busy day of radar yesterday, today only a storm or two could pop in the mountains/ foothills. Most of the Piedmont stays dry with a mix of sun and clouds and warm upper 80’s.

It stays quiet but muggy tonight with lows in the upper 60’s.

A cold front comes through tomorrow, but with not much juice. Another handful of showers/ storms will be possible but overall coverage of storms won’t be too impressive. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning, but the overall severe threat is low.

Temperatures stay hot ahead of the front with highs climbing into the lower 90’s.

By Tuesday, some less humid air starts to spill into the Piedmont. Temperatures will still be near 90 on Tuesday, but by Tuesday night, lows in the middle 60’s will not feel as oppressive.

You should feel relief from the humidity by Wednesday and Thursday with seasonal highs in the middle 80’s, some pleasant overnights in the lower 60’s.

The drier pattern keeps control through the end of the work week, but heat and humidity creep back up by Friday and Saturday.

Today: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 88.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 91.