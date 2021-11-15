Forecast: After a cold start, warming trend on the horizon with scattered showers mid-week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a cold start to the week, warmer high pressure will take over through mid-week. Expect 70-degree temps to return with more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rollercoaster ride continues! There’s another cold night to get through tonight, though. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s by daybreak Tuesday. Bundle up!

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Chesterfield County. Protect plants, pets and pipes before bed tonight! Highs on Tuesday reach the mid to upper 60s under full sunshine. Lows Wednesday morning stay above freezing, and Wednesday afternoon, we soar into the 70s.





Thursday is still on the warmer side as well, but another cold front will be approaching with a little rain. Unfortunately, it won’t be as much as we could use, considering the moderate drought in place over the Charlotte metro.

Friday, it’s back to sunshine as the cold weather returns. Highs will only be in the 50s again heading into the weekend.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 34.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 67.