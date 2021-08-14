Forecast: A dip in temps and a stormy stretch begins this weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A stormy stretch starts Saturday and takes us through the workweek.

Saturday will be much like the last couple of days. Hot and humid, highs in the middle 90s will feel closer to 100 degrees. Heat and humidity will help fuel showers/ storms late this afternoon/ evening. This time around, a cold front is sitting nearby too, so expect a few more storms than we’ve seen the last few days. Threats with any storm will be locally heavy rain, lightning, and damaging winds.

Most of the storms shut off after sunset. It stays muggy with lows in the 70s.

The cold front continues to nudge into the area on Sunday. Expect numerous showers/ storms in the afternoon/ evening. Heavy rain and lightning will continue to be threats. With more clouds and rain around, heat eases a bit with highs in the upper 80s.

By Monday we’ll be watching Fred make landfall as a Tropical Storm somewhere along the coast of Alabama/ Florida Panhandle. All that moisture will continue to surge north, keeping storms pretty widespread Monday and Tuesday.

The remnants of Fred track near the Carolinas Wednesday. A western track is favoring the heaviest rain the mountains/ foothills. But after days of soaking storms, localized flooding could be a threat area-wide. Any little bit of Fred might be too much. Also, any shift in the track to the east could bring more downpours closer to Charlotte. Stay tuned to the latest on that.

As Fred clears Thursday, the front and some storm chances linger. Temperatures throughout will ease a bit into the middle/ upper 80s.

Today: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 94.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 86.