Football Weather: Near-perfect conditions for Saturday night’s contest at BofA Stadium

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Get out and enjoy! A beautiful weekend is in the forecast for the QC!

High-pressure remains in control today. That will keep skies sunny, humidity low, and temperatures warm. Expect highs in the middle 80’s, feeling more comfortable than we’re used to this time of year!

It stays quiet and comfortable tonight, lows drop into the lower 60s.

Mostly sunny, warm, and beautiful again tomorrow. Temperatures creep into the upper 80s.

A weak cold front rolls through on Monday. There’s not a lot of moisture with it, so a few showers/ storms can’t be ruled out but most of us stay dry. Overall, a very nice Labor Day with temperatures in the upper 80s.

It stays quiet through much of the work week. Sunshine, little to no rain chances, warm upper 80s/ lower 90’s, no sweltering heat!

Today: Mostly sunny, beautiful. High: 86.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 89.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny, isolated storm. High: 89.