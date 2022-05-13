(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As low pressure started to move inland from the coast Friday, showers and storms developed in what felt like a tropical atmosphere.

The chance of showers continues tonight, but it won’t be an all-weekend washout coming up. Saturday, it could be a foggy start in the morning for some.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, along with spotty areas of rain and storms. Sunday, we’ve got a cold front approaching from the west.







After what looks to be a dry morning, Sunday afternoon and evening will turn stormy in spots. Stay weather aware if you’ll be out and about! The chance of PM storms continues Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier as temps warm through the 80s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Isolated showers, patchy AM fog. Low 61.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High 82.

Sunday: Sun & clouds with afternoon showers and storms developing. 62/86.