Fog, rain, clouds move out by Sunday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Showers will move through the area overnight into early Sunday morning as a storm system slides by to our southeast. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog overnight with lows in the 40s.

Once the wet weather moves out early on Sunday skies will gradually clear out in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Most of the workweek will be nice and dry as high pressure settles into the region.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for the first half of the week with highs holding in the mid to upper 50s. Another round of rain will move in on Friday bringing some soggy conditions to the Carolinas.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers. Lo: 48

Sunday: AM Showers/Fog, Partly Sunny. Hi: 61

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 55 Lo: 35

