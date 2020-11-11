Flood Watch in effect for many as heavy rains expected both Wednesday & Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the region until 7 p.m. Thursday evening as scattered downpours and storms continue to lift north.

Obviously, flooding will be the main threat, but we can’t rule out an isolated damaging storm through the night and early Thursday.

Damaging wind gusts would be the main threat. Widespread heavy rain with embedded storms will move through the region overnight through Thursday morning as a slow-moving cold front moves in.

An additional 1-3 inches of rain is possible, along with higher totals, especially east of Charlotte, if the front slows even more. The heavier rain will move out by lunchtime or so, but lighter showers will linger through the afternoon.

Besides a couple more showers Friday morning, Friday afternoon is drier. Behind the cold front, it’s a return to drier, cooler conditions for the weekend.

Tonight: Periods of rain, heavy at times. T’storms possible. Low 69.

Thursday: Heavy morning rain, then scattered showers in the afternoon. High 74.

