Flash Flood Watch, Winter Storm Warning in effect for multiple NC counties Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The rest of the day will stay cloudy and cold with temperatures holding steady in the 30s.

Watch out for more scattered rain showers throughout the night and into the morning hours.

Expect the heaviest rain southeast of Charlotte and in the sandhills of South Carolina. Rainfall totals of 1-2″ are expected.

Once this storm passes the weekend looks great!

Expect sunny skies with highs around 50 degrees. Next week highs will be in the 60s by the midweek time period. Stay safe and dry my friends!

Today: 70% showers. Hi: 39 Lo: 36

Tomorrow: 40% AM Rain. Hi: 50 Lo: 25