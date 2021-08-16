Tracking: Flash Flood Watch issued for several area counties as remnants of Fred track through the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Showers and storms continue to dominate the forecast. Heavy rain becomes a concern on Tuesday as the remnants of Fred track through the Carolinas.

Scattered downpours and heavy rain continue Monday night. With a front to the northwest and Fred making landfall in Florida, the atmosphere is SOAKED. There’s a lot of tropical moisture to play with, and these storms are just squeezing out heavy rain in a short amount of time. Isolated 5”+ totals have already been reported in the mountains, foothills and mudslides are a growing concern.

Overnight lows drop into the lower 70s.

Fred tracks through the western Carolinas on Tuesday bringing with it heavy rain. Expect 2-3” totals across the mountains and foothills. Isolated totals over 5” are possible in the highest mountains.

FLASH FLOOD WATCHES are posted for our mountain counties including Avery, Burke, and Caldwell through 8 AM Wednesday.





Watch for mudslides were the ground is already so saturated. Winds may gust to 30 mph, but will be a minor concern on Tuesday. Clouds and heavy rain keep us cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Fred works on pulling away on Wednesday, we may be left with some heavy rain in the morning before showers fizzle out in the afternoon.

The pattern stays active through the rest of the week. A stalled front, tropical moisture, increasing heat and humidity mean scattered showers/ storms remain possible daily. Temperatures gradually climb from cooler 80s to hotter temperatures near 90 degrees by the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. Low: 72.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT* – Fred’s impacts: heavy rain, mudslides NW

Tomorrow: Rain, heavy at times. High: 82.