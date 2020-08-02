Flash Flood Watch issued ahead of Isaias; more heat Sunday

Fox 46 is tracking Tropical Storm Isaias and we will have a crew on the ground at Carolina Beach in Wilmington providing live coverage beginning on Sunday.

In an anticipation of its arrival to the Piedmont area, a Flash Flood Watch was issued for Watuaga, Ashe, Richmond, and Chesterfield counties for Monday and Tuesday. The storm front and moisture could drop 2-4 inches of rain with higher totals in some areas, according to Fox 46 Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane.

Surf conditions remained relatively rough early Sunday morning near the Fort Lauderdale area.

Isaias is expected to move up along the coast after its arrival from the Bahamas. The storm is not a big wind producer, Fox 46 meteorologist Jim Lytle says. The highest wind gusts are expected to be east of Richmond County.

The track has been shifting a bit farther to the east, which means the rain shield will shift farther to the west. Rain is expected in Charlotte midday on Monday.

The North Carolina mountains will probably end up with a good bit of rain, the models predict.

The storm should be in Boston by Wednesday.

Temperatures in Charlotte on Sunday are expected to hover around 94 and it will be another scorcher with lots of sun expected. It was 77 this morning when Charlotteans woke up.

There will be some isolated showers Sunday in the mountains.

