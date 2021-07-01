Flash Flood Watch issued for multiple NC counties through Friday morning

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A cold front is approaching Thursday night with scattered showers and storms ahead of it. Rain will be off and on through the night and Friday morning.

An embedded thunderstorm is possible, but the severe risk is low. The main concern is flash flooding in the mountains. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect there through 8 a.m. Friday.

Neighborhoods around the region could see anywhere from 3/4 of an inch to an inch of rain. Higher 1-2 inch totals are possible in the mountains.





After getting some needed rain, it’s all out of here for the holiday weekend! Expect lots of sunshine and low humidity for both Saturday and Independence Day.

Enjoy it– the heat and humidity are back next week.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain & storms moving in. Low 71.

Friday: Morning rain. Scattered PM showers and storms. High 81.