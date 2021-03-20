First day of spring: Conditions remain chilly

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a cold start this morning with lows dropping into the 30’s. With high pressure anchored north and northeast winds in play, it stays chilly all afternoon.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures running 10 degrees below average, highs only top out in the middle 50’s.

It gets cold again tonight, lows drop back into the upper 30’s. A few sprinkles may be possible under mostly cloudy skies, but most stay dry.

We’ll keep a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with temperatures still on the cool side, highs nudge closer to 60 degrees.

Warmer temperatures start to return on Monday with highs closer to average in the middle 60’s. We’ll stay quiet on Monday, a few more clouds fill in on Tuesday.

Our next big storm starts to approach by Wednesday. Ahead of the storm temperatures ramp back up into the 70’s by Wednesday and Thursday. This time of year that also means fuel for thunderstorms. Showers/ storms become likely again by Thursday.

Today: Partly cloudy, cool. High: 56.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cold. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 60.