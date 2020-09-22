First day of fall forecast: Season kicks off with cool temps and sunny skies; warmup begins tomorrow

The fall season officially begins at 9:30 Tuesday morning and we will usher in the season with more perfect fall weather. Expect sunny skies and a cool and comfortable high of 71 degrees.

Tomorrow this beautiful pattern starts to break down as clouds and warmer weather start to stream in from the southwest.

By Thursday night, showers and storms start to move in ahead of the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta.

Friday will be another rainy and stormy day as the remnants of Beta cross the FOX 46 viewing area.

The rest of the weekend will stay a bit unsettled with 20-30% chances for showers and storms.

The tropics continue to remain active, so make sure to stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest info.

Today: Sunny and nice. Hi: 72 Lo: 51

Tomorrow: Sunny and pleasant. Hi: 78 Lo: 57

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE