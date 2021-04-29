Fire Weather Watch, Wind Advisory issued for Charlotte area on Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A weak cold front continues to approach Thursday night, with gusty wind, clouds, even a few spotty showers ahead of it.

The mountains are in the better zone for seeing some rain Thursday night, as most of it will fall apart as the front moves through the Charlotte area.

So, mostly dry weather rolls on. It’s the combination of the dry conditions and more gusty wind Friday, that’s once again leading to increased fire danger.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for most of the area, including Charlotte, so you’re encouraged to avoid outdoor burning.





A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains and foothills Friday with 50-60 mph wind gusts possible. The wind will be lighter over the weekend behind the front.

Right now, the weekend is looking dry — and only a bit cooler!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Slight chance shower. Low 64.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny. Windy. High 80.