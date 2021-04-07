Few showers, thunderstorms possible Thursday as cold front approaches

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another sunny, warm beautiful day Wednesday with highs topping out in the 80s. It stays quiet and mild tonight, expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s.

A cold front starts to approach on Thursday. Expect an increase in clouds and a few showers/storms possible late in the day. Temperatures stay warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Healthier storm chances return on Friday. There may be some fuels for isolated strong/severe storms as the atmosphere stays warm and humid. Overall, the threat is low but not zero.

Expect scattered showers/storms on Friday with locally heavy rain and lightning. Highs stay warm in the upper 70s.





Another warm, possibly stormy day on Saturday. Scattered showers/storms return as a cold front finally pushes through late. I am not concerned about severe storms on Saturday. Temperatures stay warm in the middle 70s.

The front clears in time to give us a nice Sunday! Mostly sunny and seasonal with highs in the lower 70s. It stays sunny, warm, and quiet early next week with highs in the middle/upper 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 81.