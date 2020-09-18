Feels like fall! As rain moves out, cooler temps move in

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The chance of more showers continues tonight as the remnants of Sally and a front move through the region. But expect drier days ahead starting Friday afternoon…and MUCH cooler, too!

Clouds will linger through Friday and Saturday afternoons, but most of the rain will be done. It will still be breezy at times as well. As cool Canadian high pressure settles in, temperatures will fall.

Highs will struggle to get to 70 degrees Saturday and Sunday afternoons, with lows in the 40s–and even the 30s in the mountains–Sunday morning!

Expect more sunshine Sunday and most of next week. After Thursday’s rain, we’ll be in the dry zone through at least this time next week.

Tonight: Lingering showers. Patchy fog. Low 65.

Friday: Clouds, some sun. Slight chance shower. High 78.