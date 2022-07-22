CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — As if we don’t already have plenty of heat and humidity, the weekend brings temperatures a few degrees hotter!

As a stalled front gradually fades away over the area, the chance of any needed, cooling rain will be lower for Saturday and Sunday. Still, a spotty storm or two can’t be ruled out in the afternoon and evening.

But it’s the upper-level ridge of high pressure that will pump in even more heat and humidity over the next couple of days.

Highs reach the mid and upper 90s, but it will feel more like 100+ in several neighborhoods! Take it easy out there!







Another front brings higher rain chances early next week, but overall, don’t expect any cooling relief! Highs remain in the 90s through the week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 71.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Small PM storm chance. High 96.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Isolated late-day storm possible. 73/97.