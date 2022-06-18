CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Comfortable conditions will be the big story overnight with low humidity and lows in the upper 50s.

We are looking at a beautiful Father’s Day as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures are in the 80s on Sunday with lots of sunshine and lower humidity.

Little will change for Monday with highs holding in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

The nice weather will be short-lived as temperatures heat back up into the middle 90s by Tuesday. Records highs may be challenged again this week with temps soaring into the upper 90s for midweek, so find a way to stay cool!

We will also stay dry through midweek, but a late-week storm could cause a few showers and storms to develop at times.













Tonight: Mainly clear and comfy. Low: 58

Father’s Day: Pleasant with plenty of sun. Hi: 85

Monday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 88 Lo: 56