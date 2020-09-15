Fall weather is back! Cool, sunny weather days ahead before Sally’s remnants bring the rain

Beautiful fall weather is back for a little while in the wake of the cold front that swept through Monday. It’ll be sunny with highs in the 70s and low humidity. Woohoo!

Wednesday will start on nice and pleasant note but clouds will increase throughout the day.

By Thursday the remnants of Sally will be tracking across the area.

Heavy rain is expected to fall through Friday. We can expect 2-4” of rainfall with some parts of the FOX 46 viewing area seeing 6-8” of rain.

Localized flash flooding will be a big concern.

Once the remnants of Sally move out, the weekend will be BEAUTIFUL. Sunny skies, low humidity and cooler temperatures in the low 70s will be back through Monday.

Today: Partly sunny, 40% showers/storms. Hi: 86 Lo: 66

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 78 Lo: 60