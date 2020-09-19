Fall-like weather takes over this weekend

Beautiful fall-like weather will take over this weekend as high pressure settles into the region.

Look for plenty of sunshine this weekend with holding patterns in the middle and upper 60s both days. The sunshine and dry conditions will persist through most of next week, but temperatures will be slowing climbing back to near 80 degrees by Friday.

The tropics continue to remain active, so make sure to stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest info. We are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Beta that could affect the Texas coast early next week.

Hurricane Teddy will remain out to sea as it moves north and Tropical Storm Wilfred will continue to head west across the Atlantic.

Saturday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 68

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Lo: 49

Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Hi: 69