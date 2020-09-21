Fall-like weather continues to start the workweek; late-week temps return to normal

Another beautiful fall-like day is in store for our area on Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We will stay nice and fall-like through Tuesday before temperatures return to more seasonal levels on Wednesday.

Rain chances return Thursday into Friday as the remnants of Beta will move into the area.

The rest of the weekend will be a bit unsettled with 20-30% chances for rain but overall the vast majority of the viewing area will stay dry.

We are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Beta that could make landfall along the Texas coast late tonight.

Hurricane Teddy will remain out to sea as it moves north towards Canada. Tropical Depression Wilfred will continue to head west and slowly die out over the next few days.

The tropics continue to remain active, so make sure to stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest info.

Monday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 69

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Hi: 72 Lo: 48

