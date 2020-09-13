Fall-like conditions expected this week

Another mild and muggy night is in store for our area with lows holding in the upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will swing through the area later in the day on Monday bringing us one more round of wet weather. Behind the front fall-like weather is expected to move in for the rest of the week. Look for beautiful weather on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels. Cooler air will also be settling into the region keeping our highs in the upper 70s through Friday!

Hurricane Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene are still churning in the Atlantic right now. Both storms are expected to stay out to sea during their entire lifespan. Tropical Storm Sally is heading towards the Gulf coast over the next 48 hours and should make landfall in Louisiana on Tuesday. It could bring some rain to the Carolinas at the end of the week. Keep checking in with FOX 46 on-air and online for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some showers. Lo: 69

Monday: Partly sunny, 40% showers/storms. Hi: 86

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 78 Lo: 66

