Extra clouds, but warm and dry weather continues

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A weak front moving through the region today brought some extra clouds, but still no good sign of rain! There’s only a small chance of a stray shower developing this evening; otherwise most areas stay dry.

High pressure takes over again the rest of the week, giving us more sunshine with continued warm temperatures. Expect only minor changes heading into the weekend, with only a small chance of a stray shower for most of the region. The mountains will have a better chance of seeing a shower or storm by Sunday.

Another front, and possibly a low pressure system near the coast, look to bring better chances of rain next week, starting Monday. Along with that comes a return of cooler fall temps in the 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 62.

Mostly clear. Low 62. Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 86.