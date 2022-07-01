CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — A warm, humid air mass combined with low pressure offshore brought more areas of downpours and storms to the region Friday afternoon.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Expect the pattern to remain the same for this 4th of July holiday weekend — don’t cancel any outside plans, just be ready to bring it inside if you start to hear thunder!





It’s looking like Sunday will feature the highest chance of rain and storms out of the next three days. A stray storm or two is still possible both Saturday and Independence Day Monday, but there will likely be more dry time then. Fingers crossed that the rain stays away from fireworks shows!

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Lingering shower/storm early, then partly cloudy. Low 70.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. Isolated showers & storms. High 90.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with showers & storms developing. 72/89.

4th of July: Clouds & sun. A few showers, storms possible 70/88.