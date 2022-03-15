(PINPOINT WEATHER) – A low-pressure system will head our way tonight through Wednesday, bringing widespread heavy-at-times rain, along with the possibility of some stronger storms.

From Wednesday morning through evening, any time of day is fair game for running into some rain.

Grab the umbrella! Up to 1-2 inches may fall by the time it tapers off and moves out Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Temps will be a little cooler– topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Strong to severe storms may develop, too, mainly south and east of Charlotte. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats. Stay weather aware throughout the day!

St. Patrick’s Day Thursday is looking drier and warmer with highs in the low 70s. Nice if you’re going out to celebrate! Another cold front moves in Friday night & Saturday morning with another quick round of showers.







Tonight: Showers moving in from the south. Low 50.

Wednesday: Periods of rain. T-storms possible. Breezy. High 62.