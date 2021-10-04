Expect mostly cloudy skies with on-and-off periods of rain, storms all week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A stalled upper-level area of low pressure to our west will keep the moisture flowing in this week!

That means it will be much different from last week, with mostly cloudy skies most days along with off & on periods of rain. Areas of thunderstorms will continue to be possible as well. Keep the umbrella handy!

While there aren’t any *total* washouts this week, just know that rain will be possible at any time through especially Friday.

Saturday, the chance of rain starts to decrease as the system finally moves out.

By Saturday, 1-4 inches of rain is possible. While there’s not a big threat of severe storms or widespread flooding this week, areas that do get waves of heavy rain will have to watch for some brief flooding.





Of course, all of this will help keep temperatures cooler than last week, but near-normal for this time of year (average high is 77 @ CLT).

Tonight: Areas of showers, t’storm. Low 66.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High 79.