CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — The month of June is wrapping up hot and humid, with more areas of rain and storms.

But overall, the pattern is a dry one, with drought conditions worsening across the Carolinas. Moderate drought conditions have spread over more of the Piedmont and parts of South Carolina upstate.

As we head into the holiday weekend, it’s going to be more of the same — hot, humid, with hit-or-miss downpours.







The pattern is the same from the mountains to the beaches, with spotty storms possible each day.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Patchy AM fog. Low 71.

Friday: Sun & clouds with scattered PM storms. High 88.