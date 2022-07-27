CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Hot, humid, sweaty weather prevails the rest of this week, with highs in the mid-90s but feeling more like 100+.

Once again, the heating of the day will lead to storms popping up in spots. While the storms have been hit-or-miss the past few days, there’s a chance more of you will get some rain over the weekend.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

A front will drop in from the north, making the rain more widespread Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday.







Take the rain gear if you have plans outside, and be ready to head inside if you start to hear rumbles of thunder!

Temps come down a bit over the weekend with the front and more rain, but it will still be generally hot and humid with highs near 90.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mostly dry. Low 74.

Thursday: Sun & clouds, hot. Few PM storms. High 96.