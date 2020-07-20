Heat Advisory issued for Charlotte area, heat index over 100 degrees possible

Be careful and stay safe in these dangerous conditions Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Very hot weather is expected Monday with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values in the 100s.

Be careful and stay safe in these dangerous conditions Monday. Today will likely be the hottest day of the week however, strong riding aloft will remain intact which will keep the hot and humid conditions in place through the weekend.

High temperatures will remain in the 90s through Sunday.

Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected each day with the greatest coverage in the mountains.

Today: 30% showers/storms. Hi: 96 Lo: 75

Tomorrow: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 94 Lo: 75

Wednesday: 40% showers/storms. Hi: 93 Lo: 73

