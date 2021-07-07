Elsa approaching Carolinas; heavy rain expected Wednesday in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – As Elsa continues to head toward the Carolinas tonight, heavy rain will be spreading in. Roughly 2 am through 11 am is when we’re expecting the widespread, heaviest rain to roll through, from the Charlotte area, south and east into Richmond County.

Heavy rain is the main threat to this system. Even though Elsa is moving through quickly, 1-3 inches of rain over a relatively short period of time could lead to at least minor flooding.







A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Stanly, Anson & Richmond counties, where the higher rain totals are expected to develop. On the other hand, neighborhoods in the mountains and foothills will not get as much rain, with totals staying under an inch.

The wind will continue to pick up, gusting to 20-35 mph at times. Those higher gusts are expected east of Charlotte, around Chesterfield and Richmond counties. Stay weather aware!

A brief tornado can’t be ruled, either, especially east of Charlotte. As Elsa moves toward Virginia Thursday afternoon, steady rain will taper off to lingering scattered showers and storms.

Storm chances continue Friday through the weekend, as the classic summertime pattern returns.

Tonight: Rain moving in. T’storms possible. Breezy. Low 71.

Thursday: Morning rain, gusty wind. Sct’d PM showers and storms. High 80.