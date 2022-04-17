CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Happy Easter to those who celebrate!

Your holiday is shaping up to be a really nice one! Easter Sunday egg hunts look dry. You’ll find a mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures in the middle 70s.

Rain arrives overnight as our next storm system starts to creep into the Carolinas. Lows fall into the upper 40s.

Expect widespread rain by Monday morning. Showers and locally heavy downpours remain in the picture through the afternoon. Rain totals could drop 1-1.5” in the bucket in some locations. Watch for localized ponding in flood-prone areas.

Northwest flow keeps temperatures cool too, highs will struggle in the 50s! Overall, expect a cool, wet, and damp start to the workweek.

Showers start to taper off by dinner, we are dry Monday evening and overnight.

Sunshine and warmer 60s return on Tuesday. A gradual warming trend takes us back towards 80 degrees by the middle of the week. Overall, we’re quiet through Friday!

Today, Easter Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 73.

Tonight: Rain arrives after midnight. Low: 48.

*PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT* Tomorrow: Rainy & cool. High: 54.