Easter Forecast: Cold start turns into sun and warmth

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’ve got a chilly start for Easter services this morning. You’ll need a jacket with temperatures starting in the 30’s and 40’s.

With high pressure starting to anchor south, westerly winds come into play this afternoon. With sunshine and a warmer wind, temperatures warm up nicely for egg hunts in the afternoon with highs nearing 70 degrees!

Tonight won’t be as cold, lows in the 40’s mean the plants will be OK tonight!

The warming trend continues on Monday with sunshine and highs in the middle 70’s.

High pressure continues to set up shop to the south going into the work week. Steady southerly winds will bring a warmer air mass into the Piedmont. Temperatures gradually warm up each day, making into to 80 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday!

Our next cold front comes with showers/ storms by Thursday into Friday.

Today, Easter Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High: 72.

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Sunny, warmer. High: 76.