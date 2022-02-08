Early Spring? Spring-like temps by the end of the week and dry!

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Our dry, warmer stretch of weather has begun! High pressure will be in main control of our weather through Friday. That means lots of sunshine, chilly mornings, and pleasant afternoons.

Some temperatures will be near 70 Friday and Saturday! A cold front and area of low pressure may affect us by Sunday, with a few showers and some mountain snow possible.

Also watching for the possibility of some of that snow developing over parts of the Piedmont, too. Stay tuned.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 28.

Mostly clear and cold. Low 28. Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 60.