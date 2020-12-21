Early holiday forecast shows rain, windy conditions

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fast-moving clipper system will bring wind and a few sprinkles or snowflakes to the mountains tonight through Tuesday morning.

A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations with 40-50 mph wind gusts possible.

Power outages are possible, and be sure to secure any loose outside objects! In the Charlotte area, it will be breezy and gusty through the night and Tuesday morning.

The wind will start to settle in the afternoon. It’ll be another day of sunshine from sunrise to sunset with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday is still dry ahead of a strong cold front moving in for Christmas Eve. As the front moves in, it will spread in some rain, heavy at times, along with a possible thunderstorm.

Rain will likely change to snow in the mountains by Christmas Eve night, with a couple of inches possible. Any mountain snow is expected to taper off Christmas morning.

At this time, there’s a chance a few flakes could reach the Charlotte area with no accumulation. It’s back to sunshine everywhere for Christmas Day as temperatures get much colder!

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Low 38.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 58.