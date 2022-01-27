‘Dynamic Duo’: Bitterly cold conditions welcome rain and snow across the Carolinas this weekend

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It is COLD this morning! Clear skies overnight have allowed temperatures to plummet into the 20s and even teens for Thursday morning.

High pressure will continue to influence the forecast delivering mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day. Temps will warm up significantly but stay chilly, only reaching the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.

Winds will also shift from the East Northeast to relatively calm as clouds build overnight into Friday ahead of an approaching cold front.

This advertised cold front will play a part in our next chance of snow as a low-pressure system rapidly develops off the Carolina coast. This dynamic duo will first deliver rain to the Queen City and snow to the mountains Friday afternoon into the early evening.

As arctic air rushes in behind the front, the rain will likely transition into snow overnight Friday and taper off early Saturday morning.







This will likely be brief and light only amounting to a dusting to an inch in and around the Queen City. Mountain towns can see between 2 to 3 inches while the foothills on North Carolina can see between 1 and 2 inches of snow.

The main thing to watch out for on Saturday will be the winds! Gusts overnight will reach 25 and even 30 miles per hour! This will bring Saturday morning wind chills into the teens, single digits, and even below zero for our mountains.

The weekend will host some bitterly cold conditions before we rebound to near 60 by Wednesday of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny and Chilly. High of 46.

Tonight: Cold with building Clouds. Low 28.