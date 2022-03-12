(PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a loud, stormy night, cold will be the next big story out of this dynamic cold front!

Storms have exited and clouds are clearing. Snow will continue in the mountains today. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties until 7 PM. WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Avery County through the same time period.

Expect 2-4” of snow across most of the mountains, up to 6” possible in the highest peaks. Watch for flash freezing of snowy roads overnight as temperatures plummet.

It stays dry in the Piedmont today, but windy. Northwest winds howl behind the cold front. WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 7 PM for most of the area, gusts up to 35-45 mph are possible. As the northwest winds usher in much colder air, temperatures will tumble all day. We’ve already hit our warmest point of the day, expect temperatures to be in the 40s by dinner!

Skies clear out and winds calm down tonight, a recipe for a freezing cold night! As the cold air settles in temperatures will drop like a rock. Hard freeze is expected area-wide! FREEZE WARNING is in effect where the growing season has already started in Upstate South Carolina until 11 AM SUNDAY. WIND CHILLY ADVISORY is in effect for Avery County until 7 AM where lingering gusts will make it feel even colder.

Expect temperatures to drop into the teens in the mountains, 20s across the Piedmont. Lows will plummet into record territory in Charlotte. I’m forecasting 21 degrees, the record is 18 degrees set back in 1960!

Sunshine returns on Sunday and temperatures stay chilly with highs in the lower 50s.

Rebounding temperatures return on Monday with highs back near average in the lower 60s. It’s mild again on Tuesday before our next chance for rain on Wednesday. Temperatures stay on the mild side through St. Patrick’s Day.









*WEATHER ALERT* Today: Mountain snow. Windy, tumbling temperatures. 40s by dinner.

*WEATHER ALERT* Tonight: Freezing cold. Low: 21. Record: 18 (1960)

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 52.