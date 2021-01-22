Dry weekend ahead of wet weather Monday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure will rule the roost for most of the weekend, keeping things dry for any outside activities. However temperatures will be on the cold side, with frigid mornings in the 20s and 30s, and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Clouds will increase Sunday as the next storm system approaches. Showers may begin in the mountains by Sunday evening, with rain overspreading the region by Monday morning. Rain could be heavy at times, with close to an inch of rain possible in some neighborhoods.

It dries out for Tuesday and most of Wednesday before the next big storm moves in. Right now, it’s looking like Thursday is when the main event happens. The question is– what happens?

There’s a chance we could see a mix of rain, snow and/or ice in our area. Keep checking in with FOX 46 News as we fine-tune the forecast the next few days!





Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low 31.

Saturday: Sunny and cool. High 53.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 29/51.