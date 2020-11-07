Dry weather with a mix of sun and clouds

The dry weather will stick around for the rest of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday.

High temperatures will also be on the mild side topping out in the middle 70s. A bit more cloud cover will come in on Monday, but it will still be a great day with highs in the lower 70s.

Rain chances quickly increase for midweek as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Eta gets pulled north ahead of an approaching front. The rain will be heavy at times, especially late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Rainfall totals could be around 1-2” with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures will also remain in the 70s through Friday.

Tonight: Patchy clouds and mild. Lo: 55

Sunday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 74

Monday: Mostly cloudy; Isolated shower. Hi: 72 Lo: 58