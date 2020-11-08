Dry weather sticks around through Monday

The dry weather will stick around on Monday but a bit more cloud cover will be overhead as a front approaches from the west. High temperatures will also be on the mild side topping out in the middle 70s.
Rain chances quickly increase for midweek as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Eta gets pulled north ahead of an approaching front. The rain will be heavy at times, especially late Tuesday through Thursday.
Rainfall totals could be around 1-3” with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures will also remain in the 70s through Friday.
Tonight: Patchy clouds and mild; some fog. Lo: 58
Monday: Mostly cloudy; Isolated shower. Hi: 76
Tuesday: Plenty of clouds; 40% showers. Hi: 77 Lo: 60
