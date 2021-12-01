Dry weather pattern continues with temps reaching the low 70s Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Patchy clouds will be across the area overnight helping to keep our low temperatures in the 40s. This will be a nice launching pad for our temperatures on Thursday as highs climb into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The dry weather pattern will continue this week with not a drop of rain in the forecast through next weekend. Unfortunately, drought conditions will only continue to worsen and the threat for wildfires will be possible.

Highs will remain in the 70s through Saturday, which is well above average for this time of year. We could even see records highs challenged on Friday.





Rain chances will finally return next week as a couple of storms roll through the area. These systems will also knock our temps back into the 50s and 60s next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lo: 44

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Hi: 72

Friday: Sunny and warm. Hi: 76 Lo: 46