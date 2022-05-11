(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Sunny and warm weather will be the big story this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Clouds build back into the area on Thursday as a coastal storm slides west. A stray shower could pop up late Thursday, but most of the day will be dry. Highs will be a bit cooler on Thursday in the low to mid-70s.

The coastal low will bring showers to the area on Friday and Saturday, so grab your umbrella before heading out the door. Temperatures will hold in the 70s through Saturday before jumping into the middle 80s on Sunday.

A lingering shower could be possible on Sunday, but most of the day will feature partly sunny skies and light winds. Sunshine takes over by Monday along with a big warm-up! Highs will soar into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the start of the week.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny and warm. Hi: 79

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and breezy. Low: 56

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower. Hi: 73 Lo: 59