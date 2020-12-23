Dry until Christmas Eve when a strong cold front brings rain and storms

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The wind has settled and the sky remains clear– that means we’ve got a chilly night ahead with temps falling into the mid-30s by Wednesday morning.

The afternoon will stay dry, but with more clouds, late in the day as moisture increases ahead of the next front. It’s that well-advertised strong cold front that will bring quite the mixed bag of weather for Christmas Eve.

Showers will spread in from the south and west starting Wednesday night, with periods of rain lasting through the evening. Rain will be heaviest in the afternoon on Christmas Eve.

It’s at that point a few storms may develop, with damaging wind or a brief tornado possible as well. The highest risk of severe storms will be east of Charlotte and the I-77 corridor.

Even outside of any gusty storms, the wind will be whipping, with gusts 30-40 mph expected. As colder air rushes in behind the front, the rain will change to snow in the mountains. Around 1-3 inches is possible before it tapers off Christmas morning.

While I can’t rule out some stray snowflakes near the Charlotte area Thursday night, it won’t accumulate.

In the wake of all this, Christmas Day will be drier, brighter, and COLDER! Highs will struggle to reach 40 in the afternoon. Merry Christmas!!

Tonight: Clear. Low 34.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 58.