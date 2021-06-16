Dry, pleasant weather continues Thursday in the Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dry, pleasant weather continues for another day Thursday with high pressure in charge. Some of you may even need a light jacket in the morning!

Temperatures will drop into the 40s in the mountains, with mid and upper 50s around the Charlotte area and South Carolina.

Friday afternoon will feel hotter as 90-degree temps return. Then, over the weekend, the humidity is back. That’s because of low pressure moving out of the Gulf and tracking north into the Deep South. This low may become a tropical depression or tropical storm by the end of the week.





Regardless, this storm system will combine with a cold front moving in from the northwest, bringing the return of rain, storms and breezy conditions.

Based on the current track, it’s looking like we’ll get the brunt of the rain Monday into Tuesday. Something we’ll be watching! Stay tuned for updates.

Tonight: Fair sky. Low 58.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 85.