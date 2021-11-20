Dry, cold, clear skies this weekend before bigger cold front next week

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’re starting out cold this morning! It stays cool this afternoon.

A cold high-pressure center remains in control. Expect lots of sunshine today with highs in the middle 50s, a few degrees below average.

A few clouds linger tonight with overnight lows dipping back near freezing.

Clouds increase ahead of our next cold front tomorrow. We should stay dry all day, but you’ll find mostly cloudy skies. Southwest winds help temperatures nudge a little closer to 60 degrees.

The cold front comes through overnight into Monday morning with another round of rain. The front looks quick, so showers should already be exiting by Monday afternoon.

Monday will be our last more seasonal day with temperatures in the middle 50s.

Behind the front lies much, much colder air. The cold air arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning, sending overnight lows nose-diving into the 20s! This would be our coldest temperatures so far this season.

The Canadian high remains in control on Tuesday, so you’ll find bright blue skies, but cold temperatures. Highs won’t budge despite sunshine, expect temperatures to be stuck in the middle/ upper 40s all day!

We start out Wednesday with another round of 20s in the morning before the cold air starts to shift out of the area by the afternoon. Highs rebound into the 50s.

Thanksgiving looks quiet and season! Expect sunshine and lower 60s. It stays dry for early morning Black Friday shoppers.

Today: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 55.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 60.