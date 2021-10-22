Dry and pleasant weekend with cooler mornings, warm afternoons

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The cold front is out of here, and high pressure is taking over for the weekend! Dry weather and pleasant temps— great timing for outdoor events and festivals!





We’ll feel cooler again by Saturday morning, with lows in the low 40s to low 50s (coolest in the mountains, around 50 in Charlotte). But temperatures recover nicely in the afternoon under lots of sun. Back in the mid-70s, we go! Sunday’s highs will be around 80 again with more sunshine.

Get ready for a more active pattern next week. That means some needed rain! One system moves in Monday with scattered showers. Tuesday into Wednesday are looking a little drier before another round of showers and storms moves on Thursday. The rain chance continues into Friday. By this time next week— temps will likely be much cooler again, too. Highs only in the 60s!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 51.

Partly cloudy and cooler. Low 51. Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 74.

Mostly sunny. High 74. Sunday: Lots of sun. 50/80.