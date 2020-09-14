Dry and cooler weather returns on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A cold front moving through the Carolinas continues to bring scattered showers and storms to many neighborhoods.

After the front passes overnight, showers and storms will end, and nice, drier weather returns for a couple of days. Tuesday will be the driest day of the week, with plentiful sunshine, scattered clouds, low humidity, and cooler temps.

Wednesday is still looking dry for much of the day, but clouds will increase as moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Sally starts to move in. Some of the far outer rain bands may reach upstate SC and the Charlotte area by Wednesday night.

Plan on overall rainy, breezy weather Thursday into Friday as moisture from Sally and a cold front move through the Carolinas.

At this point, it’s looking like 2-5 inches of rain will be possible across the area, which could lead to flooding in spots. The timing and forecast rain totals are still subject to change, so stay tuned!

Behind all of that, we’ll get a true taste of fall this weekend. Most highs may only reach the low 70s, with morning temps in the low 50s. Refreshing!

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Tonight: Shower/t’storm early. Partly cloudy. Low 65.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 79.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM