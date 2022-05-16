(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure will take over behind Monday’s cold front, sweeping out any showers and storms for a couple days. It will also usher in some drier, less humid air through Wednesday. After that, it’s all about the HEAT late week and this weekend!

Starting Thursday, highs will reach the 90s for the first time this year, which happens to be the average time when the Charlotte area gets its first 90-degree day! Low to mid 90s in the forecast through Saturday will come close to records highs for those days. Either way, hot stuff for this time of year!

As more humidity returns as well, we’ll get back into a summer-like pattern of small storm chances each afternoon and evening.

Tonight: Clearing sky. Low 57.

Clearing sky. Low 57. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High 85.