(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a rainy start Wednesday, the afternoon turned out nice and warm for many neighborhoods! Even though it’s drier, for now, keep the umbrella close over the next few days.

A cold front settling to the south tonight is drawing in some cooler air. Even though most temps will still be in the 50s Thursday morning, high temps in the afternoon will likely remain in the 50s to near 60 for most of the area. That’s about where we should be for this time of year! At the same time, moisture lingers, keeping us on the cloudy side for another day with spotty showers possible. The rain could be heavier in the mountains.

Friday, most of the rain moves northwest of our area, keeping us on the drier and sunny side for the afternoon. Temperatures will get warmer again, too, with 70s returning. Some highs could be close to 80 degrees east of Charlotte.

However, the weekend will be cooler. Another cold front will drop temperatures back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. At the same time, low pressure could spread in more showers Saturday into Sunday. Some mountain snow is possible Sunday morning!

Tonight: Clouds increase. Spotty showers possible. Low 54.

Thursday: Spotty rain. Mainly cloudy. High 61.